Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's Posts During The COVID-19 Lockdown - A Brief Recap

Film director Aishwaryaa, who is also the daughter of Superstar Rajnikanth is an active social media user. Amid the lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media to create awareness on the pandemic and also their daily routine. Aishwaryaa too is one such personality who is constantly entertaining fans with her day-to-day routine on Instagram. Here is a round-up of her major posts during the lockdown. She is surely a yoga enthusiast and often shares how one can be calm during these testing times.

Recap of Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's posts during the quarantine

In the above post, Aishwaryaa is doing breathing exercises. In the caption, she shared a few lines on lockdown days. She further urged her followers to stay at home and follow social distancing.

In the video, Aishwaryaa shared the news of her live yoga classes. She captioned it by saying why to miss workouts during the quarantine. She revealed that there will be 4 sessions streaming live throughout the day. She asked everyone to join her sessions which were of 30 minutes each.

In the above post, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush shared the importance of water. She urged people to shut the tap while washing and scrubbing hands. As a fellow mother, she also requested mothers to make sure they stay with their kids and help them to follow her request while washing thier hands and also educate teenagers to do the same.

