A1 Express Movie Review: Fans Call Sundeep Kishan Starrer 'hit Cinema'

The Telugu sports comedy film A1 Express graced the silver screens on March 5. It stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. The movie is a partial adaptation of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai. The movie speaks about issues like nepotism and corruption in the field of sports. Sundeep Kishan spent over 6 months training for his role as a hockey player in the film. Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh are also seen in supporting roles in the film.

Also Read | 'A1 Express': Sundeep Kishan & Team Wrap Up Film's Shoot, Share BTS Video

A1 Express Review

This sports comedy was widely appreciated by moviegoers. Praises poured in for Sundeep for his role as a strong hockey player. The movie runs high on emotion, respect for a sport, and competitive spirit. The trailer for the film was released on the occasion on Republic Day earlier this year. It gained over 10 Million views and the excitement ran high amongst the fans. A1 Express is also South India's first sports film based on hockey. The fans have applauded the chemistry between the leads. The progression of the story was applauded, especially the turns in the second half.

Also Read | 'A1 Express' First Look Released By Sundeep Kishan; First Hockey-based Film Of Tollywood

A1 Express Movie Rating

Within hours of its release, the movie was applauded for the story and the acting. Fans took to Twitter to express their joy and appreciation for the film. The movie has an average of 9/10 reviews on IMDB. With an average of 3 out of 5 stars, it won't be wrong to say that the movie has received a great response.

Also Read | Sundeep Kishan Talks About His First Sport Film 'A1 Express', Says He Is 'extremely Proud'

A1 Express falls in line with several other hit sports drama films based on hockey, like Chak De! India, Soorma, Gold, to name a few. The movie has its moments of high tension and anticipation. Let's take a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Thank You Thank You for the Love ❤️#A1Express theatre Response ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R3gC35kicG — A1 Express on 5th March (@sundeepkishan) March 5, 2021

Just watched #A1Express.

I personally loved it. Visuals, emotions and songs the main highlights of the flick.@Itslavanya you're cute ❤️. @sundeepkishan you nailed it bro. Hittu cinema 🔥 — Dil Se (@Oneando04825454) March 5, 2021

What's in store next for the cast?

A1 Express is Sundeep Kishan's 25th Film and he also returns as a co-producer this time. He will be next seen as Satya in the Tamil film Kasada Thapara and Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu. He was also seen on Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man as Major Vikram. Lavanya Tripathi will be seen as Mallika in the upcoming Telugu film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Also Read | 'A1 Express' Review: Twitterati Applaud Sundeep Kishan, Say He Is 'extraordinary'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.