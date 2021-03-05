'A1 Express' Review: Twitterati Applaud Sundeep Kishan, Say He Is 'extraordinary'

Sundeep Kishan's Telugu sports comedy A1 Express had a theatrical release today on Friday, March 5. The story revolves around the sport, hockey and hopes to revamp the image the sport has in the minds of the people. A1 Express marks the first hockey based movie in the South film industry.

A1 Express Cast

The Telugu flick is helmed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Along with Sundeep Kishan, the film also features Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh in key roles. Hip-hop Tamizha was roped in to do the music for the film. Sundeep Kishan had previously acknowledged that the movie is partly a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai.

The story's premise revolves around the issues of corruption and nepotism in sports. It shows the journey of Sundeep who is an athlete and how he battled against all odds to rise up to being a champion in hockey.

Sundeep Kishan talks about A1 Express

In a recent chat with Spotboye, actor Sundeep Kishan shared his excitement about being a part of South India's first hockey sports film. The actor revealed that he is extremely proud of the movie and hopes that the movie helps to turn around the attention on the sport as even though hockey is the national sport of India it is still largely neglected by the citizens of the country. He also believes in the scripts and revealed that the movie has all the emotions it needs in the correct proportion for it to turn into a blockbuster success.

The movie is also special to him as A1 Express marks to be the 25th film of his career and he believes that the movie is going to be a game-changer for his career. He hopes that the movie attains similar success as that of Bollywood Film Chak De! India which was also a sports film centred around hockey.

A1 Express review

The trailer of the Tollywood movie released on Republic Day has over 10 million views on YouTube and was a hit among the audience. The movie has also been garnering positive reviews since it's release. The viewers found Sundeep Kishan's performance to be exceptional and also applauded the story to be extraordinary especially when it came to the second half. The chemistry between the leads Sundeep and Lavanya is also deemed to be sizzling by the netizens. Here is how Twitter reacted to the sports comedy:

#A1Express @sundeepkishan’s flashback scenes with @priyadarshi_i & @eyrahul in the second half are extraordinary! What an emotional ride it is🙌 Darshi bhayya adharagottesaru👌The best trio scenes✌🏻 — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) March 5, 2021

Movie etla undho ani tag open chesthe hearing positive reviews ane tweets eh unnayi kaani okati kuda postive tweet leedu🤷‍♂️#A1Express — Sreedhar Bunny#viratian♥️ (@bunnysreedhar) March 5, 2021

Hearing great reviews about #A1ExpressToday and can’t wait to watch it with my team🤗 #A1Express is playing in your nearest theatres😀 Go for it... https://t.co/BFcZdubkw7 — Priyadarshi (@priyadarshi_i) March 5, 2021

A1 express movie review

1st half Decent

2nd half Excellent

Pre climax and climax 🔥🔥👌

Overall rating 3.5/5#BlockBusterA1Express #A1Express @sundeepkishan @sivacherry9 — ఆడు మగాడ్రా బుజ్జి 🔥🔥😎 (@Vasudhfm98) March 5, 2021

Mass anna 🔥

Genuine review ivvu 😊 — A1 Express on Today (@urstrulyKanchi) March 5, 2021

Interesting trend in Telugu cinema A1 express like other recent small movies is received well .. hearing very very positive reviews till now for this movie ..congratulations 🥳 all @sundeepkishan @Itslavanya @AAArtsOfficial @peoplemediafcy @AbhishekOfficl — kaali Sudheer (@kaalisudheers) March 5, 2021

