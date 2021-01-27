'A1 Express' Trailer Review: Sundeep Kishan Portrays A Hockey Player In The Sports Drama

The A1 Express trailer officially dropped on Tuesday, increasing the hype around the all-out sports drama that tackles with the topics of corruption and nepotism in sports in India. The two-minute trailer introduces us to the lead star Sundeep Kishan who stars as a level headed aspirational hockey player aiming to re-ignite the lost recognition for the national game of India. The A1 Express trailer was released on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. The timing couldn't have been better to infuse and inspire the audiences for the love of the national sport of India. Watch the A1 Express trailer here:

A1 Express trailer review

The trailer begins with the chants of "Vande Mataram", followed by quick visuals of formation of Independent India and the country lifting its first and only hockey World cup. And cut to the present, we’re quickly reminded of the state of our national sport, which many Indians still assume to be cricket, but in fact, it is hockey. Negligence and rampant corruption have deprived this sport of funding and eyeballs. In the inspiring trailer, Sundeep is seen talking about the issues faced by the athletes. In one of the dialogues, he says, "to play here, a lot of them need to pay up."

Nee Aasayam..Nee Oopirai Poradene âœŠðŸ½

This belief has always kept me going & this is belief is #A1Express my 25th film



Treat it as our biggest victory to be able to pull this off ðŸ¤ŸðŸ½https://t.co/q8YbrUGMDW#Vandemataram@hiphoptamizha @Itslavanya @AAArtsOfficial @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/ErNAYYdoN4 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 26, 2021

Sundeep Kishan portrays the role of an aspirational hockey player and manages to steal every frame. Rao Ramesh’s character sarcastically remarks that the majority of people in the country naively believe, that Shah Rukh Khan is the coach of the Indian hockey team. He is obviously referring to the 2007 sports film Chak De! India. Sundeep Kishan then makes quite an entrance, as he portrays a hockey player with an urge to revolutionize the game by taking on the crony capitalists who decide "which sport deserves an audience and which doesn't".

So happy for you brother ðŸ¥³ happy 25 ðŸ˜Š https://t.co/vwXzM24SFb — Hiphop Tamizha (@hiphoptamizha) January 9, 2021

Lavanya Tripathi plays Kishan's love interest in the film. Described in the trailer as a "Hip Hop Tamizha" film, the trailer depicts all the ingredients of a typical mass-entertainer with some catchy songs, romantic angles and melodrama. The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by People Media Factory in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The movie also stars Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhijeeth Poondla, Raghu Babu, Sriranjini and Satya in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021. Take a look at some of the reactions to the official trailer here:

