'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu': Makers Share Fun BTS Clip Of Rashmika Mandanna & Sharwanand

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which will hit the big screens on 4 March 2022. The recently released trailer of the film piqued the audience's interest in the upcoming Tirumala Kishore directorial.
Ahead of the release of the film, the makers uploaded a fun behind the scenes clip that give fans and followers a glimpse into what went on while the movie was being filmed.
The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy released a behind the scenes clip to give fans a glimpse into what went on when the cameras were not rolling. The show clip saw the leading duo enjoying some hilarious moments, sharing a meal with the cast and crew, getting their hair and make-up done, rehearsing their choreography and much more. They were also seen taking direction from Tirumala Kishore and watching their shot from behind the lens.
The makers of the upcoming film recently released the much-awaited Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer that gave audiences a glimpse into what to expect when the film hits the big screens on 4 March 2022.
The trailer begins with a scene of Sharwanand as a South-Indian groom, who tries his best to meet the expectations of his bride, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The film seems to take an all-new approach to the concept of matchmaking as it sees the bride and her family making demands and being active in the decision-making process. Apart from several fun-filled and hilarious scenes, the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer also includes an emotional scene that will be sure to leave the audience teary-eyed.
Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise, in which she took on a lead role opposite Allu Arjun. She was hailed for her skills on the big screen and the film was a huge success at the box office.
She will soon be seen setting foot in the Bollywood film industry with Mission Majnu, in which she will take on a role alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
