'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu': Makers Share Fun BTS Clip Of Rashmika Mandanna & Sharwanand

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which will hit the big screens on 4 March 2022. The recently released trailer of the film piqued the audience's interest in the upcoming Tirumala Kishore directorial.

Ahead of the release of the film, the makers uploaded a fun behind the scenes clip that give fans and followers a glimpse into what went on while the movie was being filmed.

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' BTS clip

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy released a behind the scenes clip to give fans a glimpse into what went on when the cameras were not rolling. The show clip saw the leading duo enjoying some hilarious moments, sharing a meal with the cast and crew, getting their hair and make-up done, rehearsing their choreography and much more. They were also seen taking direction from Tirumala Kishore and watching their shot from behind the lens.

Watch the 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' BTS here:

'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' release

The makers of the upcoming film recently released the much-awaited Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer that gave audiences a glimpse into what to expect when the film hits the big screens on 4 March 2022.

The trailer begins with a scene of Sharwanand as a South-Indian groom, who tries his best to meet the expectations of his bride, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The film seems to take an all-new approach to the concept of matchmaking as it sees the bride and her family making demands and being active in the decision-making process. Apart from several fun-filled and hilarious scenes, the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer also includes an emotional scene that will be sure to leave the audience teary-eyed.

Watch the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer here:

Rashmika Mandanna's recent films

Rashmika Mandanna was most recently seen in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise, in which she took on a lead role opposite Allu Arjun. She was hailed for her skills on the big screen and the film was a huge success at the box office.

She will soon be seen setting foot in the Bollywood film industry with Mission Majnu, in which she will take on a role alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

(Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram)