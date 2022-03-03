'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' To Open In 350 US Screens, Marking Sharwanand's Biggest Release

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are all set for the release of their upcoming film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which will get its theatrical release on March 4, 2022. The film will release across the world and according to reports T2BLive.com, the film will premiere across 315 theatres in the United States. This will mark the biggest release in the country for Sharwanand, who is also known for his films like Maha Samudram, Dil Dhadak Dhadak, Ranarangam, and many more hit movies.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu US release

The much-awaited romantic comedy starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will release across the world on March 4, 2022. The film will reportedly release theatrically in the United States of America across 315 screens, making Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Sharwanand's biggest release in the USA. The film has been helmed by Tirumala Kishore and the recently released trailer piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer

The Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer saw the film taking a refreshing and all-new approach to the concept of matchmaking. It saw Sharwanand as a South-Indian groom, who tried his best to please the bride, played by Rashmika Mandanna and her family. The bride's family is also seen being acting in the decision-making processes and making certain remains. The trailer included several hilarious moments, but also had some emotional scenes that will surely leave viewers in tears.

Watch the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer here

The makers of the film recently shared a clip of some fun-filled behind-the-scenes moments with the cast and crew. The actors were seen sharing a meal together, rehearsing their choreography, sharing a laugh and enjoying their time on set. They were also seen reviewing their shots from behind the camera and promised to give their viewers an enjoyable watch.

Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand