'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu': Trailer Of Rashmika Mandanna And Sharwanand Starrer Out; Watch

South actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic comedy flick, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Sunday evening, the lead actors of the movie finally shared the much-awaited trailer of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer

The clip begins with a funny entry of Sharwanand dressed as a South-Indian groom. Based on the quirky concept of matchmaking, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer breaks stereotype by giving utmost importance to the bride's demand. Usually, in the Indian society, it is the groom's side who control the major decision-making process. However, this Tirumala Kishore challenges societal norms in the most hilarous way, thereby taking a sly dig at the crux of Indian matchmaking.

Previously, audiences have seen movies like Ki & Ka, that efficiently tried to normalise the role of a house-husband in Indian society. Similar to that, this Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is coming to take viewers on a massive roller coaster ride of laughter. With Rashmika's fierce personality and Sharwanand's timid nature, the trailer aptly hits the right emotional chords of audiences. While Rashmika's mother wants the groom to take care of all the household chores, Sharwanand tries his best to meet the bride's expectations. What ensues later is a joyride of complication between the groom and bride's family. However, a drunk scene of the groom also gives viewers a glimpse that the movie has the potential to leave one teary-eyed. This modern combination of match-making and love appears to have a great storyline in store for fans. Watch Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer below:

Helmed by Tirumala Kishore, the upcoming movie also stars Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in pivotal roles. For those unaware, initially Venkatesh and Nithiya Menen were roped it to headline the lead roles back in 2016. However, the project didn't materialise at the time and later Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna were picked to play the lead protagonists. After facing several delays, this Telugu movie is all set to hit the silver screens on March 4.

Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand