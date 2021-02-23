Aadesh Bandekar's Son Soham To Make Debut With Series 'Nave Lakshya'

Popular Marathi stars Aadesh Bandekar and Suchitra Bandekar's son is all set to make his on-screen debut. Following his parents' footsteps, Soham Bandekar will soon be seen in an upcoming Marathi serial. Titled Nave Lakshya, the drama soap is produced by Soham's father, Aadesh Bandekar. In Nave Lakshya, the former will be seen playing an important character as a police officer.

Announcing the same, Soham Bandekar took to his Instagram handle and shared his excitement through a social media post. Sharing a news headline, mentioning his debut, Soham penned a few details in the caption. He seemed excited to start his career as an actor.

Expressing the same, Soham said that he promised to give his sincere efforts towards the project. He also urged his fans to keep on supporting and trusting him with his work. He further assured them that he won't let anyone down. Soham Bandekar concluded by saying, "Ps. Further information will be provided soon".

Image credit - Soham Bandekar's Instagram post

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 22: Isha expresses her anger against Yash

Fans' reactions

Aadesh Bandekar and Suchitra Bandekar's fans seemed more excited about Soham's project. Netizens went on to congratulate the upcoming star. One of the users wrote, "Woahoo! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Heartiesttt congratulations and All the best", while another added, "YOU ARE GOING TO NAIL IT! Period". Another fan commented, "Congratulations ðŸ¥³ stay blessed ðŸ˜‡ best regards to you brother â¤ï¸ðŸ˜½ Take care". Take a look at some more netizens' reactions below.

Image credit - Soham Bandekar's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik throws party following reality show win, says 'Celebrations with my people'

The upcoming drama serial, Nave Lakhshya is based on the work of the Maharashtra Police. It will trace the brave and real stories of the Maharashtra Police. The Maharashtra Police department's struggle to work on duty 24 hours a day for the security of Maharashtra will be showcased through this series. No more information has been revealed by Soham Bandekar or the producer of Nave Lakhshya, Aadesh Bandekar.

Aadesh Bandekar is popularly known for his Marathi reality show, Home Minister. The show has been on the air for almost 12 years now. The host started his own production house and named it Soham Productions, after his son Soham Bandekar.

Also Read | Justin Bieber 'owns stage' with 9-minute dreamy performance at 'Spotify Stream On' event

Also Read | Isabelle Kaif drops first look of 'Time To Dance', gives away release date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.