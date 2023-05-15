Aadi Keshava Teaser: Panja Vaishnav Tej Is A Man On A Mission In Action Drama

Aadi Keshava makers have unveiled the teaser of Panja Vaishnav Tej's action-drama today (May 15). The teaser begins with a priest requesting what appear to be goons not to dig inside the temple. He says, "You've already dug everything. Please do not touch our temple... if Lord Shiva gets angry our village will be destroyed." In the next frame, we see Panja Vaisshnav Tej beating up the people and dragging them out of the temple in wake to protect the shrine. In the teaser, his character is introduced as Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy.

Seeing the teaser, we can expect high-octane action scenes in the movie. Helmed by Srikanth N Reddy, the film also stars Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in July. Watch the teaser below:

Panja Vaishnav Tej also shared the post of his film in which he appears fierce, covered in blood. In the caption, he wrote, "Here's the First Glimpse of #Aadikeshava. July 2023 Release, In Theaters worldwide." Check out the post below:

More about Panja Vaishnav Tej

He is the younger brother of the actor Sai Dharam Tej. The actor made his acting debut as a child actor in Johnny, which was directed by his uncle Pawan Kalyan. He was next seen as a child star in Shankar Dada MBBS, starring uncle Chiranjeevi.

In 2021, he made his debut as a lead with Uppena. For the film, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. He has also starred in the action thriller Konda Polam, and the rom-com Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, both films were commercial failures at the box office.

Talking about Sreeleela, who is starring opposite Tej in Aadi Keshava, made his debut with Kiss. She has starred in films such as Pelli SandaD and Dhamaka. She also has SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu, VD12 with Vijay Deverakonda, Nithin32 and NBK 108, lined-up.