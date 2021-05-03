Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Episode May 1: Sanjana's Growing Jealously Towards Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 1 episode begins with Arundathi entering the kitchen. She lights the diya and starts cleaning the kitchen. Arundathi enjoys her work and feels overjoyed. While she is working in the kitchen, suddenly, Anirudh calls her name for help. When she runs to help Anirudh, she gets surprised to see Anirudh hiding from a mouse.

Anirudh tells Arundathi that there is a mouse under the closet and asks her to scare him away. The latter starts laughing seeing the former being scared of a mouse. She gets the mouse out of the room. While doing so, Anirudh gets scared and holds Arundathi's hand. Kanchan comes to the room listening to Anirudh's voice.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 1

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Arundathi tells Kanchan that Anirudh was scared of a small mouse. Kanchan starts laughing. Arundathi realises that Anirudh is still holding her hand. The latter leaves her hand and the former goes back to the kitchen. Kanchan sees it and starts smiling. Anirudh smiles recalling his childish behaviour.

Later on, Kanchan tells Arundathi to cook simple food for now. She offers to help Arundathi and the latter gets surprised. However, when Arundathi tries to turn on the gas, she discovers it is empty. Sanjana and Gauri visit the former's mother. Gauri suggests her grandmother meet Abhi, who can make her understand her health.

Later on, Yash calls Gauri and tells her that he has come to their native place. Gauri gets mad at him for not taking her along. Yash asks Gauri to come along with Anagha and her family for the engagement and then stay back. Gauri agrees with Yash. The latter makes her say I love you in front of Sanjana. Sanjana starts laughing when Gauri says I love you.

Gauri tells Sanjana that the Deshmukhs are visiting their village. Sanjana gets mad at Anirudh for not informing her and lashes out at Gauri. Later on, Sanjana calls Anirudh but the latter makes Arundathi pick her call. Arundathi tells Sanjana that Anirudh is busy and will call her later. Sanjana gets jealous and throws her phone.

Anirudh helps Arundathi in the kitchen. He gets some grease and oil on his face and Arundathi starts laughing at him. Isha and Kanchan come there and join Arundathi. Anirudh takes Arundathi's saree and wipes his face. Isha and Kanchan tease Anirudh and Arundathi. Later on, the Deshmukhs sit in their garden and plan Abhi's wedding.