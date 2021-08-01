Aakanksha Singh Reveals People Don't Enjoy Watching Movies On OTT Platforms In South India

Aakanksha Singh is one of the popular actors who has not only been a part of some of the popular TV shows but has also essayed significant roles in a couple of Hindi and regional movies. As the actor awaits the release of her upcoming movies, she spoke about how she has been working continuously from the time the pandemic was at its peak.

Aakansha Singh awaits the release of her upcoming projects

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Aakanska Singh opened up about how lucky she was that she constantly travelled for shoots during the pandemic and expressed her concern about the release of all the projects she has worked till now. While many of the Bollywood movies are being slated to get an OTT release, Aakanksha Singh has a couple of films lined up for a theatrical release. Shedding some light on this, she stated how South moviemakers were waiting for their movie to be released in theatre and added how for them, films meant theatres and people there didn’t enjoy watching a film on OTT platforms. She further revealed how according to the people of South India, films were huge and should be released in cinemas. Sharing her opinion on the same, She added how she too wanted her films to release on the big screen.

As Aakanksha Singh is all set for her Tamil debut in the movie Clap and Telugu anthology, Meet Cute, she spoke about how she was not keen on her movies coming on OTT platforms and added how she wasn’t resisting working on web projects as well. Adding to it, she even revealed how she already shot for a couple of digital projects. Furthermore, she mentioned that she had been in talks for a Hindi web series and was currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu project. While signing off, she hoped for the year to be better than what it was last year, both personally and professionally, and added how she was really looking forward to seeing what the year had in store for her.

Aakansha Singh’s latest movies

Apart from her Telugu movie, Clap, she has also been gearing up for the release of her Hindi movie, Mayday, directed and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. She will be seen alongside some of the prolific actors from the industry namely Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, among others. The movie has been slated for a theatrical release on April 29, 2022.

IMAGE: AAKANKSHA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.