Aakhri Baazi South Movie Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Portray

Aakhri Baazi, also known as Shamantakamani, is a well-known Telugu comedy-thriller film that was released in 2017. The movie was dubbed in the Hindi language and was released by the name Aakhri Baazi in 2019. The movie showcased a variety of talented actors in pivotal roles namely Nara Rohit, Sudheer Babu, Aadi Saikumar, Rajendra Prasad, Chandini Chowdary and many others.

Aakhri Baazi South movie cast:

Nara Rohit

Nara Rohit is one of the famous Telugu actors and producers who essayed the lead role of Inspector Ranjith Kumar in the film. The actor has also been a vital part of other popular films namely Appatlo Okadundevadu, Rowdy Fellow, Solo, Baanam, Kathalo Rajakumari, Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, Needi Naadi Oke Katha, Asura, Tuntari, Shankara and many more.

Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu is one of the finest actors in the Telugu movie industry and has essayed some of the iconic roles in his entire career so far. The actor played the role of Krishna in this film alongside other talented artists. Some of his other well-known movies include Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Ye Maaya Chesave, Bhale Manchi Roju, Dongaata and several others.

Chandini Chowdary

Chandini Chowdary is yet another popular actor from the Aakhri Baazi South movie cast that essayed one of the significant roles in the film. She has also been a part of many movies and web series namely Life is Beautiful, Colour Photo, Howrah Bridge, Manu, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Lie, Super Over, Gods of Dharmapuri (G.O.D), Masti’s, Ketagadu, etc.

Sundeep Kishan

Sundeep Kishan also played one of the vital Aakhri Baazi characters of Kotipalli Siva in the film. Born into a Telugu family, the actor has been a part of numerous Tamil and Telugu movies in his career. Some of his iconic movies include Gundello Godari, Ra Ra Krishnayya, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, Nenjil Thunivirundhal and many more. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely Gully Rowdy, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Naragasooran and Kasada Thapara.

Aditya Pudipeddi

Aditya Pudipeddi, popularly known as Aadi, played the role of Karthik in the film. The actor began his acting career with the Telugu film Prema Kavali in 2011 for which he even received an award for the Best Male Debut. He then appeared in movies such as Operation Gold Fish, Burra Katha, Next Nuvve, Lovely, Garam, Rough, Sashi, Jodi, etc.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAKHRI BAAZI MOVIE TRAILER

