Aamrapali Dubey Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says 'Keep Me And My Family In Your Prayers'

Aamrapali Dubey, one of the popular actors of the Bhojpuri film fraternity, posted a message on Instagram on April 11 informing her fans and followers know that she had tested COVID-19 positive. In a text post, she went on to assure her fans and followers that they had nothing to worry about as she and her family had taken all the precautionary measures and were receiving proper medical care. She ended her post by asking everyone to keep her and her family in their prayers.

Aamrapali Dubey informs she is COVID-19 positive

In her caption, Aamrapali Dubey reiterated her need for prayers by asking her fans and followers to keep her and her family in their prayers and send them good wishes. Her fans and friends from the industry reached out to her on her post to respond to her announcement. Many of her co-workers like Yamini Singh, Anara Gupta and Monnalissa wished her well and said that they were praying for her speedy recovery.

Fans of the actor also reached out with messages of goodwill. They said that they hoped she had a speedy recovery and that she would be back to normal as soon as possible. Others asked her to take care and be vigilant. Yet others commented saying that she was in their prayers and assured her that everything would be fine soon.

The actor, on the same day, posted a video of herself on Instagram. The video saw her in her usual chirpy self as she lip-synced to a song. She could be seen in a hospital gown with tubes attached to her hands. She had no makeup on, and her hair was pulled back from her face. She captioned her video by saying, “Nothing can stop me from entertaining my people thank you for all your wishes instafam they seem to be working for my family and me and undoubtedly Shilpi Raj is helping me recover a lot faster”. Her caption was peppered with emojis like the heart eye emoji and the laughing face.

