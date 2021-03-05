Aanand L Rai To Venture Into Marathi Cinema With Paresh Mokashi's Next Film

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Friday announced his foray into Marathi cinema with AatmaPamphlet. Rai, who has directed and produced films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has joined hands with filmmaker Paresh Mokashi of Harishchandrachi Factory fame and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for the Marathi film.

His production house Colour Yellow Productions shared the news on Instagram along with the poster of the film. "Lights, camera and action! We are excited to announce that our first Marathi venture 'AatmaPamphlet' has started shooting," it said.

The film, written by Mokashi and will be directed by debutant director Ashish Avinash Bende, is produced by Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, and Mokashi's company Mayasabha Karamanuk Mandali.

The shoot for the film begins in Mumbai today.

Besides this film, Rai is looking forward to the release of his directorial Atrangi Re, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and South star Dhanush, on August 6. He is set to collaborate with Kumar for another film Rakshabandhan. Rai has also backed Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Aanand L Rai's upcoming venture 'GoodLuck Jerry'

More about Aanand L Rai's movies -

Aanand L Rai is known for directing and producing romantic-comedy movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, and Zero. He made his debut as a director with the psychological thriller Strangers, starring Jimmy Shergill. This was followed by Thodi Life Thoda Magic. He came to recognition with the 2011 romantic hit film Tanu Weds Manu starring Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Later, he directed Raanjhanaa. His next was the film Zero, a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. He produces his films under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions.

In his upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan appears in dual roles for the very first time in her career. This is the second time that Dhanush and Aanand have collaborated.

Atrangi Re’s shooting started in Varanasi in March 2020. The shoot had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. With all permissions, shooting restarted in Madurai in October. After Madurai, the team moved to Delhi for the last schedule early in December. The film will release on August 6, 2021.

'Raanjhanaa' director Aanand L Rai tests COVID-19 +ve; says 'I don't feel any symptoms'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.