'Aaraattu' Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-starrer Sets Off To A Great Start

Malayalam star Mohanlal is having back-to-back releases ever since the COVID-19 cases came down. The actor's latest film Aaraattu was received very well by his fans. The actor's fans celebrated as the movie hit the theatres on February 18, 2022.

Here are the details about the film's box office collection on its opening day.

Aaraattu Box Office Collections Day 1

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Aaraattu came out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film earned a total gross collection of around Rs 6 crores from its worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film became the fifth-biggest all-time opener of Malayalam cinema.

The film is made with a massive budget of Rs 25 crores and is Mohanlal's one of the big-budget films. The film did not have much pre-release hype, yet saw a massive audience rush after its first show. Over 50 extra shows were added across Kerala seeing the audience's response to the film.

The actor's last film, a family comedy Bro Daddy released on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. As the actor's fans missed the buzz associated with a theatrical release of his last film, they made up for it by celebrating Aaraattu. Mohanlal's fans gathered outside the cinema halls, played musical instruments, and danced. Inside the cinema halls, the superstar's fans were seen dancing when "The Complete Actor Mohanlal" appeared on the screen.

Details about Aaraattu

Aaraattu showcases Mohanlal playing the role of Gopan, a real estate tycoon, who buys a large piece of land for construction purposes in Chittur, Kerala. While he tries to seal the deal, he finds out there is an Andhra-based real estate mafia, who is wrongfully evicting residents from their properties with the help of government officials. The actor's dialogue, "I am not a monster, I am sinister," gathered much attention from his fans. The film is one of the most expensive movies of the superstar. It is helmed by B Unnikrishnan, who also co-produced it. Udaykrishna wrote the film's script, while Rahul Raj provided its background score. The film also features Malavika Menon, Rachana Narayanankutty, and Swasika in pivotal roles.

