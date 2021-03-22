'Aaraattu': Mohanlal & AR Rahman Collaborate After Nearly 30 Years, Picture Wins Internet

Mohanlal and AR Rahman will be seen teaming up for the former's upcoming movie, titled Aaraattu. The same was revealed by Mohanlal himself through his various social media handles. As one will see, the image sees the Drishyam 2 star posing with AR Rahman and the director B.Unnikrishnan on what appears to be one of the sets erected for Mohanlal's Aaraattu. The announcement post through which Mohanlal communicated that AR Rahman will be giving his creative input for an Aaraattu song can be found below.

Mohanlal and AR Rahman team up for an Aaraattu song:

The post above marks Mohanlal and AR Rahman's collaboration after several years. As a matter of fact, the second film that the "Jai Ho" composer ever curated music for was a Malayalam film that goes by the name of Yoddha, also starring Mohanlal. The announcement post that one can see above caused the Internet, and especially the Twitterati, to jump up in sheer excitement of the same. Read on to see some of the reactions.

Twitterati reacts to the Mohanlal - AR Rahman reunion:

About Aaraattu:

One of Mohanlal's upcoming movies, Aaraattu, is touted to be an action-comedy feature presentation which is a B.Unnikrishnan directorial. The film, in addition to Mohanlal, stars the likes of Shraddha Srinath Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty. The film, which is being bankrolled by Sajeesh Manjery and RD Illuminations, is slated for a release on the 12th of August of this year. More details regarding Aaraattu's plot, characters, and cast members will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.