'Aaraattu': Mohanlal Intrigues Fans With His Intense Avatar In Action Drama's New Poster

As the release date of Mohanlal's upcoming action-drama Aaraattu inches closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. Days after dropping the trailer and announcing the release date, another intense poster showcasing the superstar's massy avatar has been revealed. The actor could be strutting in full force in a black shirt and mundu, giving out intense expressions.

The B. Unnikrishnan directorial is slated to make its way to the theatres on February 18, 2022, after facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Mohanlal, actors like Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans among others will appear in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal drops new poster from upcoming actioner Aaraattu

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor unveiled the poster where he can be seen running steadily amid several men in a rugged look. He had earlier dropped another poster where he stood in front of a car, clad in a red kurta and mundu. Take a look.

The poster comes days after the film's updated release date was revealed. Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared the delightful news. Sharing the poster of the film, he captioned the post as "#Aaraattu is all set to hit the theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022."

More about the Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu

The film's action-packed trailer provided an 'edge of a seat' entertainment dose as Mohanlal single handily took on a mafia gang, echoing the dialogue, "I am not a monster, I am sinister". The film will showcase Mohanlal as Gopan, a real estate tycoon, who buys a large piece of land for construction purposes in Chittur. However, he finds out that there's an Andhra based real estate mafia, that is wrongfully evicting residents from their properties with the help of government officials.

The film is reportedly one of the most expensive projects of the superstar to date. Written by Udaykrishna, the film has been helmed as well as co-produced by B. Unnikrishnan and the background score has been curated by Rahul Raj. Actors like Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty will also be seen in important roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MOHANLAL)