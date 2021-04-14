Aaraattu Teaser Out, Fans Appreciate Mohanlal's Action-packed Sequences

As the actor Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of a couple of his upcoming movies, his Aaraattu teaser was recently launched. Within a few hours, the Aaraattu teaser received thousands of views on Youtube. As the actor Mohanlal is well-known for his spectacular action sequences along with his acting skills, the fans were thrilled to see him in an action-packed performance.

Watch Aaraattu teaser

Written by Udaykrishna and co-produced and directed by Unnikrishnan B, Aaraattu is the upcoming action-drama Malayalam film that features Mohanlal in the lead along with Shraddha Srinath, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar and others. The Aaraattu teaser was launched on April 14, 2021, and has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences. The teaser showcased Mohanlal in an intense look while depicting some of his jaw-dropping action scenes. As Aaraattu plot will follow the life of Mohanlal’s character, Gopan returning to his village, the teaser also gave glimpses of a beautiful village with whom Mohanlal was seen dancing and enjoying a good time.

Fans’ Reactions

The audiences were delighted to see the Aaraattu teaser and commented under the video on how they were excited for the release of the film while many others praised how only South Indian movies could bring out the village culture in movies. Some of the fans also complimented Mohanlal’s lungi style and stated how it was “outstanding”. Some of the fans also took to the comment section and wished good luck to Mohanlal and the entire team of Aaraattu. Many others dropped in hearts and fire symbols in the comments to express their amazement after watching the teaser while many of the fans stated how they were waiting for the trailer of the movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mohanlal’s movie teaser and see how the fans swamped it with love and appreciation.

Aaraattu cast

Apart from Mohanlal, Shraddha Srinath, Vijayaraghavan and Saikumar, other Aaraattu cast members include actors namely Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena, Siddique, Indrans, Swasika, Johny Antony, Rachana Narayanankutty, Kochu Premam, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Prasanth Alexander, Nandhu, Dhruvan, Ramachandra Raju and many more. The movie has been slated to have a theatrical release on August 12, 2021.

