'Aarkkariyam' Review: Netizens Call The Sanu Varghese Movie 'surprising And Beautiful'

Sanu John Varghese directed movie Aarkkariyam has released on a series of platforms including Neestream, Roots Video and Cave, on Tuesday. The movie is receiving positive replies from audiences on Twitter, who are calling it a simple, slow-paced story without unnecessary drama.

A look at Aarkkariyam audience reviews

Aarkkariyam has arrived on a list of streaming platforms on May 19, 2021, and is attracting positive reviews by the viewers so far. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sanu John Varghese and stars Biju Menon as Ittyavira, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Shirley and Sharafudheen as Roy in the lead roles. Audiences are majorly appreciating the performance delivered by Biju Menon; take a look at some of them.

#Aarkkariyam (2021)



There is hardly any spoon feeding here, and what you get is a slow, layered and gripping drama powered by solid performances and craft filled making.



Good one! — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) May 19, 2021

#Aarkkariyam#AarkkariyamReview

Loved the surprising element that came with moving forward as a simple family drama and it ended up being realistic



It's a Complete Slow pace Drama

So Don't know how far it will work for Normal Audience pic.twitter.com/eA3GSDeqCS — M.Amal 🎥 (@Amalmurali_) May 19, 2021

21/2021#Aarkkariyam



It is Simple,Cunning and Beautiful..All the Characters lived their roles 👏🏻👌🏻



What an incredible Perfo from #BijuMenon 🔥👌🏻#Sharafudheen was too good 👌🏻👏🏻 @parvatweets as always 👌🏻@SJVarughese Neat & Perfect Direction 👏🏻



My Rating : 4/5@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/HCPlPHzWXB — ᴀʟɪᴍ ꜱʜᴀɴ (@AlimShan_) May 19, 2021

More about Aarkkariyam

The movie is produced by Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T. Kuruvilla under the banners OPM Cinemas and Moonshot Entertainments. The movie is written by Sanu John Varghese along with Arun Janardanan and Rajesh Ravi. It has cinematography handled by G. Sreenivas Reddy while the movie was edited by Mahesh Narayan.

The movie’s first look teaser was released by Kamal Hassan back in January 2021, after which Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly and Suresh Gopi launched the trailer for the movie on March 11, 2021. Aarkkariyam is set in a small village in Kerala and follows the life of an old, retired professor named Ittyavira, who used to teach mathematics. He lives alone in his house after the passing of his wife.

Biju Menon as well as the other cast members have shared constant updates about the movie on their Instagram and other social media handles. The actor shared the teaser poster of the movie on his profile on January 22, 2021, and shared the release date. He wrote with it, “Delighted to share the first look poster and official teaser of @aarkkariyammovie! Coming to cinemas near you on February 26th”. The movie was first set to arrive in theatres on February 26, but later got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and released on April 1, 2021. Take a look at the trailer of Aarkkariyam below.

Image: Biju Menon's Instagram

