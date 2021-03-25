Aarya Babbar Shares Poster Of His Upcoming Punjabi Movie 'Mission Zorrpur'

Aarya Babbar is all set to appear next in a Punjabi movie titled Mission Zorrpur directed by Kapil Batra, which will release later this year. The actor took to his Instagram account on March 24, 2021, to share the poster of the upcoming film and more details about it. Read along and take a look at the poster, and what the actor had to say about it.

Aarya Babbar shares the poster of his upcoming Punjabi movie

The poster was first shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, which was then reposted by Aarya Babbar. The movie will be bankrolled Kabil Batra along with Deepak Goel and Kavita Goel under the banners Kapil Batra Productions and Deepak Goel Productions. The movie's story is written by Annuraaj, and its set to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2021 coinciding with Independence Day.

Babbar wrote along with the post, “Humbly announcing my next in Punjabi MISSION ZORRPUR” and added the hashtag #wahegurujikakhalsawahegurujikifateh. The post has over 640 likes, with people congratulating Aarya Babbar on his next release. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Aarya Babbar on the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2020 Punjabi movie, Kinder Singh directed movie, Gandhi Fer Aa Gea. The movie revolves around a young man named Gandhi played by Babbar, who has just released from prison after a long sentence. But, when he makes his way out of the jail, he realises that his village is full of several evils and immoralities, that he takes up as his job to clean up. The movie also starred Arsh Hundal as Harry, Neha Malik as Balli, Sunakshi Sharma and Tinnu Verma. The movie was bankrolled by Kapil Batra and released in theatres on January 31, 2020.

His last Hindi movie was the 2018 release Dassehra starring Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role. Helmed by Manish Vatsalya, the movie was a delayed-release and turned out to be a critical as well as a commercial failure. In the film, Aarya Babbar played the role of a Police Inspector named Honey Singh. The movie also features Tina Desai, Govind Namdeo and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

Promo Courtesy: Aarya Babbar's Instagram

