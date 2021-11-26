Aascar Ravichandran Ropes In Jackie Chan Alongside Bollywood Star For ‘Anniyan’ Remake

Aascar Ravichandran, who produced the hit Tamil film Anniyan is currently planning on remaking the film in Hindi. He revealed that he will make the film with a top Bollywood actor alongside Jackie Chan, who is well-known for films including Rush Hour, The Karate Kid, The Spy Next Door and many others. Ravichandran and Aascar Ravichandran have known each other for a while, and their relationship goes way back.

Aascar Ravichandran is all set to produce a film Anniyan with Jackie Chan and a Bollywood actor. Ravichandran has distributed several Jackie Chan films in Tamil, and the actor was also the chief guest for his film Dasavatharam, which starred Kamal Haasan. Fans were super excited about the news that made headlines and await the film to hit the screens.

Before the Hindi remake of Anniya, Chan will soon appear in an action-comedy titled Ride On. The actor will step into the shoes of Lao Luo, a washed-up martial artist who goes on a tumultuous journey all because of his love for his horse. According to reports published by Variety, the actor commenced shooting for the film last month and it will make its way to the big screen in 2022.

In the film, Chan's character, Lao Luo's horse may be taken from him because of a debt dispute. The film will see him ask his daughter Xiaobao and her boyfriend for help. The trio later embarks on a journey together and goes on a road trip to solve Chan's problem. Alibaba Pictures will bankroll the film along with Beijing Hairun Pictures and HG Entertainment Film Company.

Chan was most recently seen in Vanguard. The action-adventure film received mixed reviews, but Chan was hailed for his action-packed performance. Stanley Tong helmed the film and marked his sixth collaboration with the actor. The film also saw Yang Yang and Miya Muqi take on pivotal roles. The film is all about an accountant, who finds himself in trouble after he is being targeted by a terrorist organisation. This is when Vanguard, a security company comes to his aid.

