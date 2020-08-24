Aastad Kale To Enter Singing Reality TV Show, Savaniee Ravindra To Mentor Him

Aastad Kale is one of the most popular actors in the Marathi acting industry. Majorly known for his work in Marathi plays, television daily soaps, and movies, the actor rose to fame as he was a participant in Bigg Boss Marathi season one. The versatile actor also has a passion for singing and is all set to enter a brand new Marathi singing reality television show titled, Singing Star.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Marathi Fame Rupali Bhosle's BTS Fun From 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Sets; Watch

Aastad Kale to enter singing reality television show

Aastad Kale has had a great acting career. But, while pursuing and trying to make a career in the acting business, Aastad Kale left his passion and love for singing, behind. According to reports from SpotBoye, the actor was interested in the field of singing since his childhood and he practiced classical singing for over 17 years. But, he had to take a break from singing due to his career in acting. However, fans are very excited to see Aastad Kale getting back to his passion of singing with the new show.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Season 1 Contestants: Rahul Roy To Rupali, Here's How They Look After A Decade

Aastad Kale will now be entering a brand new Marathi singing reality television show titled, Singing Star. The show premiered on August 21, 2020, and will be aired on the channel, Sony Marathi, every Friday- Sunday at 9 pm. Aastad Kale has been sharing posts related to this show on his official Instagram handle. The actor recently, on August 20, 2020, shared an IGTV video of himself, talking about singing and the future he has planned. Aastad Kale captioned the video, “मनोगत.....”.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' 2020: Naina Singh To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's 'BB 14'?

In the video posted by the actor, he can be seen talking about how the show has brought back singing into his life after a gap of 13 to 14 years, which is very important to him. Aasad can be heard saying that ever since his childhood, he has practiced classical singing and has also taken part in many singing competitions during his entire school and college life. He spoke about how he left the field of singing after getting into acting and will be performing on stage for this show after a practice of just two months.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Madhurima Tuli Rings In Her Birthday At Home; Thanks Her Family

Each participant of Singing Star has been assigned a mentor and Aastad Kale’s mentor in this show is the very well-known singer of the Marathi music industry, Savaniee Ravindra. She has also featured in the video shared by Aastad Kale. Savaniee Ravindra can be heard saying that she is very excited to work with Aastad Kale as they have known each other from their college days. Fans are eagerly waiting and looking forward to Aastad Kale’s singing performances.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.