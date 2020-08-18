Aayat Shaikh Is Making Her Acting Debut With Punjabi Film, Details Inside

Indian actor, social activist, and celebrity anchor, Aayat Shaikh is all set to make her movie debut. The debutant will be seen playing the lead character in a Punjabi language movie. Read about her newest endeavour.

Aayat Shaikh’s movie debut with Punjabi movie

Aayat Shaikh is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Aayat Shaikh is now all set to make her movie debut with the Punjabi language movie, Target. The actor will be playing the lead character in the movie, and reports from The Statesman suggest that Aayat Shaikh is on cloud-nine after having been given this opportunity. She mentioned during a media interaction that acting is what she was born for and it is her passion so here she is to make her own mark in the regional movie industry and eventually in her dream industry, Bollywood.

Ayat Shaikh kick-started her career in 2017, by working as an anchor at large scale events. She has hosted over 150 Bollywood events, cricket matches, and musical live shows. Aayat Shaikh has even interviewed some of Bollywood’s A-listed actors that include Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Ajaz Khan, Mithoon, Urmila Matondkar and many more such celebrities. It was in the year 2018 when she decided to enter the field of acting and Aayat Shaikh's acting debut was through her first music video, Kamli. The song was released by Pocket Films and the video of the song depicted a teenage love story.

After the huge success of her first music video, Aayat Shaikh went ahead to star in back-to-back music videos that were produced under big banners like T-series, Zee Music, and other such successful labels. Main Thoda Tum Zara, Tere Sang, and Tanha Jab Bhi are some of the songs that made her rise to fame. The actor was most recently seen as the leading face of singer Jonita Gandhi’s recently released album, Bin Bole Baby Tu.

Aayat Shaikh has also won an award in the field of modelling from Rudransh Studios, Ratlam. The actor has done many ramp walks for big brands, and has also appeared in many print and catalogue advertisements. Aayat Shaikh has recently completed her shoot for Innocent Virus Film’s web-series, Secret Santa, directed by Pratyush Upadhyay.

