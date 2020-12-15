Abhaya Hiranmayi Slams Troll Who Blamed Her For Separating Partner Gopi Sundar From Family

Singer Abhaya Hiranmayi has amassed a huge fan following with her work in Malayalam and Telugu language movies. She is quite active on social media as she gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life through it. In a recently uploaded picture with her live-in partner Gopi Sundar, a troll commented and blamed her for being the reason why Gopi Sundar separated from his former wife and kids. Read to know how she reacted to the troll’s comment.

Also read | Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar Emphasizes On Renewable Energy Sources For Cleaner Future

Also read | Prakash Jha Starrer 'Matto Ki Saikal' To Have US Premiere At The 17th SAIFF

Abhaya Hiranmayi slams troll

Abhaya Hiranmayi uploaded a picture with Sundar while wished him a very happy birthday in the caption. On this photo, a troll commented and blamed her for separating Gopi Sundar from his wife and kids. She calmly replied to the commented by simply saying ‘ok’ with a thumbs-up emoji. But the troll did not stop there and kept their crass comments going. However, Hiranmanyo did not lose her cool but again calmly replied ‘wowwww..actually whatz your problem ???.’

Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gopi Sundar's relationship announcement took social media by storm. Abhaya took to Facebook to announce that she is in a live-in relationship with Sundar. She also said that she is not scared of judgements and that her page and Gopi’s page is open for comments and judgements. She also lightened the online atmosphere by saying that she will pray for everyone. Gopi Sundar, who is one of the popular music composers of the south-Indian film industry, too, has been criticised by netizens for uploading pictures with Abhaya.

Image courtesy: Abhaya Hiranmati's Facebook

Ever since Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gopi Sundar’s relationship went public, the couple has been sharing adorable pictures with and of each other on social media. Abhaya Hiranmayi's Instagram lets her fans know of her whereabouts as well. She shares a lot of pictures of her family as well on Instagram. Abhaya Hiranmayi’s Instagram also sees posts of her playing the Veena also.

Abhaya’s songs are widely loved by her fans. Some of her most popular songs are Mazhaye Mazhaye which has 9.2 million views on YouTube, Pandithu Pande, which has 1.2 million views on YouTube and Thanne Thanne, which has 3.2 million views on YouTube. Her most popular song is Koyikode Song which has 14 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Usha, Shares Live Performance Video

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoys Her Date Night With Hubby Nick Jonas & Pet Diana In London

Image courtesy: @abhayahiranmayi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.