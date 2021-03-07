Abhidnya Bhave Opens Up On What Made Her Take Up Acting; Watch

Abhidnya Bhave made her television debut with the soap opera titled Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Since then, she has gone on to prove her versatility through films and television shows like Khulta Kali Khulena, Devyani... Ekka Raja Rani and Love U Zindagi, to name a few. But, what inspired her to become an actor and eventually act on her wish? The actor shared the same during her TEDTalk.

Abhidnya Bhave's TEDx Talk

During her Ted Talk session, Abhindya Bhave revealed how she almost always had a liking towards the entertainment industry and how her career choices right up until the point she got enrolled into the Maharashtra Times beauty pageant were informed by it. Up until the point of her leaving her position as an air hostess, she can be heard implying how embracing uncertainty leads to an immense amount of happiness, which is why she chose to try out acting. She even spoke about how she did not end up winning the pageant due to her lack of proficiency in Marathi, post which she started receiving calls for playing a junior artist. Recounting her time as a junior artist and what she felt about it, she said that she enjoyed her time as one and her uncertain and improbable shift in career proved to be a boon for her as she got to observe the world of entertainment and the trade of acting from close proximity, which ultimately shaped her as a person and an artist.

A look at Abhidnya Bhave's Shows

The list of Abhidnya Bhave's shows includes the likes of Tula Pahate Re, Khulna Kali Khulena, Devyani... Ekka Raja Rani and Love U Zindagi, to name a few. The very first character that she ever played was that of Abhidnya in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. As of now, the actor has can be seen as Tanuja Mantri in Rang Majha Vegla on Star Pravah. Besides her TV shows, the actor has also featured in a Marathi movie titled Langar (2012).

As far as Abhidnya Bhave's personal life is concerned, she got married to her beau, Mehul Pai a little over a month ago. Mehul Pai is an entrepreneur in the event management space. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony amid the presence of close family and friends. Take a look at the pictures as well as the video of her wedding shared by the actor on her Instagram account on January 30, 2021.

Abhidnya Bhave's videos and photos from her marriage ceremony:

