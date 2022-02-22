Abhiram Daggubati, Rana Daggubati's Brother Debuts In Tollywood With 'Ahimsa'; See Poster

Abhiram Daggubati is the son of Daggubati Suresh Babu who is an Indian film producer, studio owner and distributor. He is the younger brother of south star Rana Daggubati. Actor Rana Daggubati has strengthened his foothold in the industry and over the years he has emerged as a big star, adding some amazing performances to his filmographic resume.

Following the same footsteps, Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his debut in the industry with his upcoming actioner Ahimsa. The film is helmed by renowned director Teja, who predominantly works in the Telugu industry and is well-known for his work in hits such as Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, Jayam among many others. Ahimsa will serve as a launchpad in Abhiram Daggubati's career. Recently, the first look poster of the upcoming film was revealed.

Ahimsa's 1st look poster unveiled

On Tuesday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle and shared the intense first look poster of Ahimsa. In the poster, the protagonist's face is not revealed and it is covered with a sack with blood smeared all over the face of the actor. Sharing the poster, Taran Adarsh captioned the post as "RANA DAGGUBATI'S BROTHER ABHIRAM DEBUTS IN MOVIES: PRE-LOOK LAUNCHED... Director #Teja introduces #AbhiramDaggubati - grandson of #DRamaNaidu, son of #SureshBabu and brother of #RanaDaggubati - in his next #Telugu film #Ahimsa... Produced by #PKiran... Filming complete." Here take a look at the post-

After the poster surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "I thought it was way similar to Pushpa (laughing emoji)" while the rest of the users simply dropped fire emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, The upcoming film Ahimsa starring Abhiram Daagubati is bankrolled by Gemini Kiran of Anandi Art Creations and it will have music by RP Patnaik. As per various media reports, Abhiram in the film will be seen essaying a challenging character and he will be seen romancing Geethika Tiwary. This film will also mark The Hero: Love Story of a Spy fame actor Rajat Bedi's debut in the Telugu film industry as he is all set to step into the shoes of a villain in the upcoming actioner. Makers might unveil more details about the film soon in the upcoming weeks.

