Abhishek Bachchan To Bankroll Thriller 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7', Shooting Begins In Chennai

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who currently has social comedy film Dasvi in his kitty has reportedly kickstarted the shooting of his next in Chennai. Earlier, rumours were rife that the actor is set to feature in the Hindi adaptation of Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019). But, according to reports by Mid-Day, the actor has not only started shooting for the same but will also bankroll the project.

Abhishek Bachchan to bankroll Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Apart from the movie buffs and die-hard fans of the Tamil film, Abhishek Bachchan was absolutely intrigued by R Parthiban’s experimental movie, and immediately expressed his interest in taking it to Hindi film viewers. A trade source close to the development told the media outlet that the project has been backed by Abhishek. From flying down to Chennai to initiate talks, to setting up the production infrastructure, he has been thoroughly involved. Parthiban, who is helming the remake, will retain the gritty flavour of the original but will tweak it to appeal to the pan-India audience.

The film written, directed, and headlined by Parthiban when released was widely appreciated and loved for its solo-performance theme. The thriller, which follows the protagonist as he is interrogated by police officials in connection to a murder case, bagged two National Awards. Last year, the director was said to reimagine his story with Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but it didn’t materialise. Cut to present day: Bachchan and Parthiban are shooting at a brisk pace, intending to wrap up the film in a single schedule. Other important details about Abhishek’s character, release date, and the cast have been kept under the wraps. The movie is being shot at a steady pace under strict protocols as they plan to complete the shooting in a start-to-finish schedule

Apart from the National Award, it also entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person writing, directing, solo acting, and producing a film. The film starring Parthiepan himself as the only character revolved around Masilamani, a suspect in a murder case taken into custody by cops for investigation. Throughout the movie, the audience gets to hear only the voices of everyone else but not Masilamani, whom the camera follows. The film had its background score composed by C. Sathya and the film features only one song, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

IMAGE: RADHAKRISHNANPARTHIBAN/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/Instagram