Abhishek Banerjee Excited For His New Telugu Film, To Share Screen With Anand Deverakonda

Paatal Lok fame Abhishek Banerjee is all set to make his Telugu debut. The actor, who has worked in several web series and films like Stree, Mirzapur, and Ajeeb Daastaans, is moving towards the South to star in K. V. Guhan's untitled Telugu film. Abhishek Banerjee recently shared how he is excited about the film as working in a Telugu film is like going back to 'childhood' for him. The actor also mentioned how he is thrilled to work with Anand Deverakonda who is actor Vijay Deverakonda's brother.

Abhishek Banerjee on his new Telugu film

Abhishek Banerjee expressed his excitement about his new venture in a recent chat with ANI. The actor revealed how he grew up in Tamil Nadu and said, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood." He further added how he is looking forward to the new project and said, "It feels good to know that your talent is getting recognition across industries, I am also very excited to work alongside Anand Deverakonda. I look forward to this project." The film will also feature Manasa Radhakrishnan.

The Stree actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his Telugu debut with his followers. The actor shared a photo of him in a white outfit, standing before an ambulance and smoking. In the caption, he wrote, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Here is my first step in the Telugu Film Industry. Really excited for this project. Kick starting it with this look. Hoping you guys like it! 🤟❤️🤟".

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated the actor for his new venture. His Mirzapur co-actor Divyenndu Sharma joked, "Compounder has an Ambulance now… 💀" in the comment section. Another actor from the Mirzapur series, Anjum Sharma, wrote, "Safed kapde pehen kar kaam karta hoon bhaari......style apna solid hai aur poori hai tayyaari....😎🔥".

Other than the Telugu films, Abhishek Banerjee has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will soon be seen in Bhediya, Dostana 2, Aankh Micholi, Helmet and Rocket. He was last seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha.

IMAGE: ABHISHEK BANERJEE'S INSTAGRAM

