Acclaimed Kuchipudi Exponent Shobha Naidu Breathes Her Last In Hyderabad

Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu has passed away in Hyderabad on October 14, 2020. She was considered one of the foremost Kuchipudi dancers in India. Fans all over the world are paying condolences on social media.

Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu passes away

According to New Indian Express, Shobha Naidu was admitted to a private hospital for a few days. She was going through a neurological illness and was being treated for the same for the past 4 days. She passed away today on October 14 in Hyderabad due to her illness.

Shobha Naidu was born in 1956 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh. She started her dance career at a very young age. Her family opposed her for dancing but her mother supported her and sent her to renowned master Vempati Chinna Satyam to learn Kuchipudi. She was an outstanding disciple of Vempati. She wasn't just admired in India, people across the world used to look up to the Kuchipudi dancer.

Shobha Naidu performed with her group all over the world and was known for roles portraying Sathyabhama, Padmavathi, and Chandalika. She represented India in countries like the U.S.S.R, US, UK, Dubai, Turkey, Syria, Hongkong, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba. Throughout her life, Shobha Naidu choreographed 80 solo performances. She also served as the Principal for the 40-year-old Kuchipudi Art Academy in Hyderabad and trained more than 1,500 students globally. She also choreographed 15 ballet routines.

She also received the Nritya Choodamani award in 1982. In 1991, she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her immense contribution to Kuchipudi. She received various awards in the late 90s and was a critically acclaimed performer. Finally, Shobha Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001.

Condolences on social media

Many Twitter users took to their Twitter handles to pay their condolences to the dancer. Many celebrities from the dance community around the world expressed their grief about Shobha Naidu's death. Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela shared a post on his handle and wrote Rest In Peace. A Twitter user wrote that she was a wonderful artist. Kuchipudi dancer Radha and Raja Reddy also said that she was their greatest inspiration. Take a look at some of the condolences.

So painful....

Shobha Naidu garu also left this world..Such a wonderful artiste! Peace be to you! 🙏 Shivarpanam pic.twitter.com/GFE5YzW4KA — Kalyani Sharma (@KalyaniMuktevi) October 14, 2020

Dancing Diva and a great inspiration to many kuchipudi dancers Shobha Naidu is no more..... Will miss you Shobha.... May you now dance for the other world. RIP Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/MGfbw9d3eC — RajaRadhaReddy (@rajaradhareddy) October 14, 2020

