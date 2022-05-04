'Acharya' BO Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi Starrer Fails To Register Impressive Numbers

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's Acharya is one of the most talked-about films of this year. The action drama hit the big screens on April 29. After delivering some of their career's biggest hits, the father-son duo reunited on the screens but failed to leave a strong impact on the audience as the craze and hype surrounding the film was not reflected in its box office collections.

Acharya opened to mixed reviews and minted unimpressive numbers at the ticket windows. The Koratala Siva directorial is struggling at the box office and failed to pick up momentum on the fifth day of its theatrical run.

Acharya Box Office Collections Day 5

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi starrer film witnessed a huge drop on Day 5. It performed low on its first 4 days at the box office and earned ₹ 53.37 Cr India net. As far as the day 5 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that Acharya earned 0.50 Cr India net on the fifth day of its theatrical run. With this, the film's total collection stands at ₹ 53.87 Cr. It had an overall 14.46% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday, May 03, 2022. Morever, it is receiving a tough fight from other big banner films including Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 and other films.

More about Acharya

The action drama film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. It revolves around two social reformers who fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. It is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. It faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic before its final release. Along with the lead stars, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh taking on pivotal roles.

