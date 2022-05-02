'Acharya' Box Office Collections, Day 3: Ram Charan-starrer Continues With Poor Figures

After delivering some of their career's biggest hits, the father-son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi reunited to weave magic on the screens with their latest release Acharya. The thriller drama hit the big screens on April 29 and opened to some mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film witnessed a huge drop on Day 3. After opening to some unimpressive figures, the Ram Charan-starrer failed to pick up momentum on the third day of its theatrical run.

Acharya Box Office Collections Day 3

After RRR's massive success, fans were looking up to Ram Charan's next project with the megastar, Chiranjeevi, however, the craze and hype around the film are not reflected in its box office collections.

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Acharya opened to low numbers on its first 2 days of theatrical run and earned around ₹ 45.80 Cr India net. As far as day 3 is concerned, the early estimates suggest that the film recorded a huge drop on day 3 and managed to collect around 6.00 Cr India net, which is low as compared to the other days.

On day one, the film minted around ₹ 37.1 Cr, on day 2 it managed to collect ₹ 8.70 Cr which makes the film's total earnings for all the three days stand at ₹ 51.80 Cr. Moreover, Acharya had an overall 28.29% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, May 01, 2022. It is receiving tough competition from other big banner films including Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

More about Acharya

The action drama has been written and directed by Koratala Siva. It saw the father-son duo in powerful roles. Acharya is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jusshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh taking on pivotal roles. The movie's plot revolves around two social reformers who fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. It faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic before its final release.

