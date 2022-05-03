'Acharya' Box Office Collections Day 4: Chiranjeevi's Action-drama Fails To Witness Growth

While fans were highly awaiting the release of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's action drama Acharya, seems like their excitement didn't translate to impressive box-office collections. The Koratala Siva directorial, which hit theatres on April 29, is struggling to mint money, collecting only Rs 46.18 crores in both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 4 days, according to various reports.

Acharya Box Office Collections Day 4

According to boxofficebusiness.in, the film has minted somewhere around Rs 3 crores on its fourth day (as per early estimates), making the four-day total India Net collections close to Rs 55 crores. Its first-day domestic collections were ₹ 37.1 Cr, the second day was ₹ 8.7 Cr, while on the third day it declined further to ₹ 6.60 Cr. The film had an overall 13.78% Telugu Occupancy on Monday, May 02, 2022.

As for the global collection of the first three days, the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Box office shared that the film had minted Rs 73.1 crore worldwide. As for the 4th day, their page stated, "#Acharya is Literally Dead at the Box-office on its 1st Monday. 4th Day Gross numbers are abysmally low and Share is negligible."

More about Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya

The action drama, which has been written and directed by Koratala Siva, revolves around two social reformers who fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jusshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh in pivotal roles. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. the film sees Chiranjeevi as the titular character.

While the film's music has been composed by Mani Sharma, its cinematography has been taken care of by Tirru. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been basking in the success of SS Rjamouli's period drama RRR, which starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others in pivotal roles.

