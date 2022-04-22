'Acharya': Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Thank Mahesh Babu For Lending His Voice To The Film

Koratala Siva's upcoming action-drama Acharya will see the superstar father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together on the big screen, alongside Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. While the film already has a stellar ensemble cast, superstar Mahesh Babu has also become a part of the Telugu drama with a special voiceover.

Acharya will commence with Mahesh Babu's voiceover, as he narrates the story of the fictional temple town Padaghattam. Revealing this information via social media, Chiranjeevi, as well as Ram Charan, thanked the star for collaborating with them. After facing various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Acharya will hit theatres on April 29, 2022.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, April 22, the RRR star wrote, "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh. You made #Acharya even more special to me !! Can't wait for the audience to experience it on Big Screens."

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi mentioned, "Dearest @urstrulyMahesh. Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya. Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it!." Take a look.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu has already concluded the dubbing process for Acharya. This isn't the first time Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to a project. He earlier did the voice-over for Pawan Kalyan's 2008 blockbuster drama, Jalsa as well as Jr NTR’s Baadshah.

Makers dropped Acharya's trailer recently, setting the stage for an action-packed adventure. The father-son duo is seen fearlessly fighting those who come in their way. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh among others will also appear in integral roles. The film has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the film will hit theatres on May 12. He also has SS Rajamouli's upcoming action adventure in the pipeline.

