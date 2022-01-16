'Acharya': Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Gets New Release Date After Getting Postponed

Shortly after announcing that Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has been postponed owing to the steep rise in the COVID-19 cases, makers of the film have revealed its new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to witness a theatrical release on February 4, 2022, has been pushed forward by two months and will now come out in April 2022.

The restrictions put in place due to the current pandemic situation have led to the postponement of myriad big-budgeted films like RRR, Valimai and others. Meanwhile, apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads.

Acharya to release in April 2022 after postponement

Taking to their Instagram handle on Sunday, January 16, the production banner Konidela Pro Company unveiled a new poster from the film showcasing Chiranjeevi strutting in a fierce avatar with a stick in his hand. In the caption, they wrote, "This Ugadi, Witness the MEGA MASS on big screens #Acharya Grand Release on April 1 #AcharyaOnApril1." Take a look.

Only yesterday, the makers issued a statement confirming the film's postponement and wrote, "Due to the ongoing widespread of COVID, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Makar Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the COVID protocols."

The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations. The film is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, while Mani Sharma has composed the film's music. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the Meher Ramesh directorial Bhola Shankar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KONIDELAPRO)