'Acharya': Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Starrer Postponed Amid COVID, Makers Issue Statement

After RRR and Valimai, the makers of the upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have postponed the release date owing to the pandemic.

The steep rise in the COVID-19 cases has acted as a spoilsport for various production houses who had to postpone the release of major films. From RRR to Valimai, makers of several films had to incur losses and suffer a setback after the COVID-19 outbreak again. Now joining the bandwagon is Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya’s release date. 

Konidela Pro Company that was bankrolling the film, took to Twitter and shared the update with fans. They issued a statement and revealed that the new date will be announced soon. With the pandemic outbreak, several cinema halls and theatres have been shut down, leading to a great loss. 

Acharya release date postponed

The statement issued by the makers read, “Die to the ongoing widespread of COVID, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Makar Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the COVID protocols.” The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations. The film is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, while Mani Sharma has composed the film's music.

The cinematography has been taken care of by Tirru. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, and more in pivotal roles. Earlier, after facing several delays due to the pandemic, the film was finally slated to release theatrically on February 4, 2022. 

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film's release date was recently pushed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has led the state authorities to shut down theatres. Charan will also be reuniting with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for another collaboration. 

Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the Meher Ramesh directorial Bhola Shankar. He will also be seen in Mohan Raja's Godfather. Lastly, the star has collaborated with filmmaker Venky Kudumula for another project bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and Dr. Madhavi Raju. 

