'Acharya': Chiranjeevi-Regina Flaunt Their Best Dance Moves In 'Saana Kastam' Video

Makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming social drama Acharya have unveiled the lyrical video of their latest peppy track Saana Kastam. Featuring Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra grooving to the dance number, the video also showcases myriad behind the scene moments where the cast and crew indulge in fun banter. The track has been crooned by Indian Idol Season 9 fame Revanth and Geetha Madhuri, while Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics.

While Regina looks gorgeous in her new avatar, Chiranjeevi can be seen as the charming mass entertainer. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya marks the first time collaboration of the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi revealed the song's poster and mentioned, "Turn on your speakers and get dancing #SaanaKastam Full song out now". Take a look.

The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations. The film is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, while Mani Sharma has composed the film's music. The cinematography has been taken care of by Tirru. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also has Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more in pivotal roles. After facing postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated to release on February 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film's release date was recently pushed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases that has led the state authorities to shut down theatres. Charan will also be reuniting with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for another collaboration.

Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the Meher Ramesh directorial Bhola Shankar. He will also be seen in Mohan Raja's Godfather. Lastly, the star has collaborated with filmmaker Venky Kudumula for another project bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and Dr Madhavi Raju.

