Actor Kajal Aggarwal who recently announced the birth of her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu recently faced a professional obstacle. The actor, who was announced as the leading lady opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Acharya is now no longer a part of the project. The actor's shots and sequences that were shot prior to her pregnancy have been edited out completely.

The decision came after the director of the film, Koratala Siva seemed not happy enough with the actor's scenes. The director confirmed the same during the promotional interviews that Aggarwal was no longer part of Acharaya. According to Pinkvilla, Koratala Siva was not convinced by the actor's performance.

Kajal Aggarwal not part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya

While highlighting the same, Pinkvilla cited Hans News and revealed that the director, after completing the first schedule, watched the rush and was not convinced. He held discussions about the same with Chiranjeevi and the stalwart asked the director to take the final call.

Siva even spoke to Kajal regarding the same and according to him, she responded with a smile. For the unversed, Kajal's role is completely chopped off from Acharya. Pooja Hegde plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan and there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

Apart from cutting out her scenes, Kajal's name was not even mentioned during the film's pre-release event which took place on April 24. Moreover, the recently released trailer also featured no scenes of the actor. Kajal is currently enjoying her motherhood period. The actor along with his husband Gautam welcomed their firstborn recently and named him Neil. The actor had earlier penned an overwhelming note on Instagram and wrote how motherhood has been an 'exilatering, satisfying' experience for her.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, in the trailer of Acharya, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are seen playing comrades who reunite to fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. The film is slated to release theatrically on April 29. Bankrolled jointly under the banners of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production, Acharya's background music is scored by Mani Sharma.

