'Acharya': Ram Charan & Pooja Hegde's Song 'Neelambari' To Release Shortly; First Look Out

Makers of Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming actioner Acharya have unveiled the duo's first look from the song Neelambari, which will release on November 5. The magical glimpse showcases the duo caught in a romantic moment, amid a scenic backdrop. Ram Charan will play a prominent role in the film, while Hegde will make a cameo appearance. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde's character Neelambari will be seen as a woman hailing from a rural background. After facing several postponements due to the COVID pandemic, the film will be released on February 4, 2022. The movie follows the story of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a protest against the Endowments Department over the embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya's song Neelambari to release on November 5

Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers unveiled the leading duo's first look from the song and wrote, "A memorable melody from #Manisharma to take you back in time #Acharya second single #Neelambari releasing on 5th Nov at 11:07 AM." Hegde also piqued fans' curiosity by mentioning, "I promise you, the visuals of this song are just" and added multiple heart eye emoticons. Take a look.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi. Meanwhile, Pooja's first look from the film was unveiled on the occasion of her birthday last month. "Wishing our elegant #Neelambari aka @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday", they wrote. The film's release date was also announced in October along with an intense poster, wherein the 66-year-old Chiranjeevi is seen strutting with a weapon in hand against the silhouette of what looks like actor Ram Charan.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Prabhas in the pan-India romantic period drama Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will release on January 14, 2022. She is also a part of actor Vijay's Tamil movie Beast as well as Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR as well as the tentatively titled film Vishwambhara, alongside Kiara Advani.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KONIDELAPRO)