Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest hit RRR, is all set to share the screen with his father and the popular icon, Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The makers of the film surprised fans and followers of the stars on April 12 as they shared the trailer of the upcoming flick, and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release. The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch the much-loved duo share the screen.

Acharya trailer

The makers of the upcoming film released the Acharya trailer on April 12 and left fans and followers in awe. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film promises an action-packed adventure. The short trailer saw Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi take on powerful avatars as they put up a tough fight against those who came in their way. Although they are seen sharing the screen very briefly, the few seconds are completely worth it. Apart from being a serious and action-packed trailer, it also included a glimpse of the duo dancing around a fire and having the time of their lives together. Apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the film will also see Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal taking on pivotal roles.

Watch the Acharya trailer here

Acharya release date

Acharya is set to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022, and fans eagerly wait to see the father-son duo share the screen. The excitement in the air is even higher as the release of the film has been postponed a few times owing to the COVID pandemic. Apart from the lead actors in the film, it will also feature Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh in integral roles. Matinee Entertainment will collaborate with Konidela Production Company to bankroll the film, whose music will be composed by Mani Sharma.

Image: Twitter/@kavyeshbabu, @Dhruva75