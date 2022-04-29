'Acharya' Twitter Review: Netizens Call 1st Half 'decent'; Hail Chiranjeevi's Dance Moves

After making the entire country fan of his acting skills with RRR, South star Ram Charan is here with yet another film, Acharya. This time the actor is sharing the screen space with his father and legendary star Chiranjeevi in the latest drama thriller. The Telugu movie recently debuted on the cinema screens and fans are nothing but thrilled. Many moviegoers also shared their reviews about the film via the microblogging site Twitter. Here is how the movie managed to impress the viewers.

The drama thriller Acharya is helmed by Koratala and features the two stars in powerful roles. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Lokesh are also seen playing important roles. The film's buzz among the fans was high ever since its makers unveiled its much-awaited trailer. Here is how fans are reacting to the new film.

Acharya Twitter review

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from fans as many went to catch the early show of the film. The movie seemingly managed to impress only had of the audience as the rest half had entirely different views on the film. A fan quipped the movie is not only made for fans but all moviegoers. The fan wrote, "first half is dope ! Idhi kada Megastar ante anattundhi. Not just for fans it is made for every normal cinema goer. Apart from that one scene of Chamak Chandra comedy everything else is f**ing fabulous! Dont miss this rebooted Siva Shankar Vara Prasad Rao." Another one gave the movie a rating of 4 on 5 and mentioned the film has a nice message for the viewers.

First half is dope 🔥! Idhi kada Megastar ante anattundhi. Not just for fans it is made for every normal cinema goer. Apart from that one scene of Chamak Chandra comedy everything else is fcking fabulous! Dont miss this rebooted Siva Shankar Vara Prasad Rao #Acharya — Manish Polisetty (@endhukureturns) April 28, 2022

#Acharya

1st half - Decent and Ordinary

2nd half - 40 minutes are literally for fans and masses, Fights, Bgm, Songs in 2nd half are Super executed, The climax is very emotional and little message about Hindu Dharma 👍🏻

Overall my Rating is 4 /5@AlwaysRamCharan #AcharyaOnApr29 pic.twitter.com/cCdLE97B5S — MegaAcharya 🪓 (@Guntur_Alludu) April 28, 2022

Climax takes Charan to another level as an actor and puts #Acharya to a blockbuster. Apart from first 20mins of second half it is full of high moments — Manish Polisetty (@endhukureturns) April 28, 2022

On the other hand, some viewers are not impressed by the movie as they called it a "disaster." A Twitter user gave the film a rating of 1 on 5. The user wrote, "An outright DISASTER.. a pointless story that goes no where, highly outdated. nothing worked for the movie everyone and everything is weakest. Only bhanjara song is good.. don't dare to watch 1/5." Another one called the film's storyline outdated and also mentioned the positive points of the film. The netizen wrote, "Acharya 1st Half is routine and Below Average at max!! Very outdated so far with a weak storyline. Songs are good on screen with chirus dance but the BGM is very poor. 2nd half and Charans character seems to be the soul of the movie and hopefully it is better."

An outright DISASTER.. a pointless story that goes no where, highly outdated.

nothing worked for the movie everyone and everything is weakest. Only bhanjara song is good.. don't dare to watch 1/5 #Acharya — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) April 28, 2022

#Acharya 1st Half is routine and Below Average at max!!



Very outdated so far with a weak storyline. Songs are good on screen with chirus dance but the BGM is very poor.



2nd half and Charans character seems to be the soul of the movie and hopefully it is better. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 28, 2022

Story was decent #Acharya

Everything else is worst.

One could have made a better movie with same story and actors .

Koratla and Chiru at their very worst.



As a fan my dad was utterly disappointed 😔 — krish_dharma SVPonMAY12🔔 (@Krishdharma9) April 29, 2022

Image: Instagram/@awaysramcharan