Achyut Potdar, Ravi Patwardhan & Other Senior Marathi Actors Shooting From Home For Shows

The Government has removed restrictions from certain industries for economic purposes, amid Coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment industry has also begun shooting for several TV shows, but actors above the age of 65 are restricted from getting back on sets, due to them being at high risk of the virus. However, the team of several Marathi shows are accommodating senior actors to be a part of the show, while staying indoors.

Achyut Potdar from Maza Hoshil Na

Pic/Still from an episode of Maza Hoshil Na

Achyut Potdar portrays a key role in the Marathi show Maza Hoshil Na. He plays a character Appa which is one of the most important ones, in a recent turn of events. The actor has been shooting scenes from home, while the team is editing his part for the story of the show to flow seamlessly. In Maza Hoshil Na, Achyut Potdar tries to gets Sai involved in his family and has already accepted her as his future daughter-in-law.

Rohini Hattangadi from Doctor Don

Rohini Hattangadi plays a very important role in Zee Yuva’s Doctor Don. As she tries to bring Monica and Dev closer, she video calls them very often and talks to them. The main idea of the story is to give the two main leads as much importance as ever. The story of Doctor Don follows a local don who enrols as a medical intern in a hospital. However, he creates a lot of problems in the hospital, especially for the dean.

Ravi Patwardhan

Pic/still from an episode of Agga Bai Sasubai

Ravi Patwardhan is also one of the key characters in Agga Bai Sasubai. He plays the role of Ajoba on the show. Since the senior actor is not allowed to work on set due to the restrictions, the makers still make sure he is a part of the show. His character makes frequent phone calls and video calls to his family.

In the recent turn of events in Agga Bai Sasubai, Abhijeet Raje tries to be friends with Babdya, in order to get him back to work. He tells Babdya that he’s about to sell his hotel, to which Babdya finds fake schemes for Abhijeet Raje to sell his hotel, so he could get hold of the latter’s money.

