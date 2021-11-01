Actor Ajith's Pic With Son Aadvik Goes Viral; Netizens Trend 'Kutty Thala' On Social Media

Thala Ajith posing with his son Aadvik Ajith is a rare sight for fans, so when the superstar's manager Suresh Chandra unveiled the duo's latest picture, fans took no time in trending 'Kutty Thala' on Twitter. The actor, who is fondly called 'Thala' is known for his love for biking, as well as his biking escapades. The recent picture showcases Aadvik following his father's footsteps as he sports the latter's helmet.

Fans have been hailing the duo as the 'King and Prince', while others called them 'monumental'. Some have also been comparing the picture with a still from Lion King, where Simba poses with his father on the cliff. Meanwhile, the actor has been embroiled in intense training in Hyderabad ahead of his world tour.

Ajith, Aadvik's photo goes viral, fans trend 'Kutty Thala' on Twitter

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, October 31, Suresh uploaded a screenshot of the duo's photos and captioned it "The future riding companion ?" The six-year-old can be seen posing with Thala Ajith, who is clad in all-black athleisure wear. Take a look.

The future riding companion ? pic.twitter.com/hEdqLw76SM — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) October 31, 2021

One Twitterati hopped on the microblogging site and wrote,".#KuttyThala Tag Trending Now #Valimai #AjithKumar." while another mentioned "Make Way For KING & PRINCE " PIC OF THE DAY ". Others also stated comments like " BIKE Riding Partners " and "Perfect" among others.

In October, Ajith trotted the country on his bike and was spotted at the Wagah border. He also witnessed the parade and took pictures with the Army jawans while saluting their relentless services. He even met biker Maral Yazarloo to get some tips during his trip. The professional racer, who has also participated in International racing tournaments including Formula championships, was earlier spotted at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Valimai, which marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, it also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The H Vinoth directorial will release in theatres on Pongal 2022. "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew and associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special", Boney wrote after the poster release.

Image: TWITTER/ @SURESHCHANDRAA