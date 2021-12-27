Actor Akhil Akkineni's Makeover For Surender Reddy's 'Agent' Is A Treat For Fans, See Pic

Akhil Akkineni was last seen in Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Pooja Hegde. He became the talk of the town after he shared a glimpse of his look for his next project. The actor is now gearing up to star in Surender Reddy's next action flick titled Agent. The actor showed off his muscles in the picture and several fans and followers haled him for his drastic transformation for his role in his upcoming project.

Akhil Akkineni's makeover for his role in Surender Reddy's Agent

The actor headed to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of himself flaunting his biceps as he looked down at them. He was seen with his hair in a man bun and wore a blue tank top. The picture seemed as though it was clicked at the gym and the actop captioned it, "There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022 🔥"

Have a look at Akhil Akkineni's makeover for Action here

Several fans and well-wishers of the actor uickly headed to the comments section and hailed Akkineni for his makeover. They lauded his dedication and hardwork and wished him the best for Agent. A number of fans posted fire and eart emoticons for the actor after he posted the picture.

The actor had earlier posted a picture of Surender Reddy on the occasion of his birthday and mentioned that he had 'challenged' him in every way possible during their time on set. He also mentioned it had been a 'crazy journey' as he extended his best wishes to the director. He wrote, "He challenged me in every way possible and so much more. It has been a crazy journey so far. Wishing my director Surrender Reddy garu a very happy birthday. Health and happiness to you sir."

The actor was last seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, which had a fantastic opening day at the box office after itsrelease. The film was helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who also wrote its script. The film was a romantic comedy, that saw Akhil take on the role of an NRI, as Pooja stepped into the shoes of a stand-up comedian.

Image: Instagram/@akkineniakhil