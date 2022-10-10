Actor And Politician Khushbu Sundar Receives UAE's Golden Visa; Pens Gratitude Note

Actor and BJP leader Khushboo Sundar became the latest celebrity to receive the coveted Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates, joining the likes of Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and more.

The actor took to social media, sharing pictures with her 'Golden gift' while also thanking everyone who made it happen. For the unversed, the UAE Golden Visa essentially offers long-term residency, extending from five to ten years. It is given to notable people from various fields for their abilities and achievements.

Actor and politician Khushboo Sundar receives UAE's Golden Visa

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the actor-politician shared glimpses of her flaunting the UAE Golden Visa. In the caption, she wrote, "And here comes my #GoldenVisa Thank you to #UAEGovt for this. Sorry for picking it up so late. Humbled anyways. And thank you #ECH for initiating and making this happen."

Only a few days before, the actor informed her fans about her coccyx bone surgery, mentioning that she was on the road to recovery now. Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu actor even apologised to her fans for not being able to reply to their messages.

"Had a procedure for my coccyx bone yesterday. Back home now. Rest for 2 days and then back to work. Sorry for the wishes, and once again wish you all Happy Dussehra 2022, Happy Vijayadashami 2022," she tweeted.

On the professional front, Khushboo Sundar donned the hat of a producer for the upcoming romance comedy Coffee With Kadhal. Starring Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, and Jiiva in significant roles, the project is being directed by Sundar C. The 52-year-old is known for her works predominantly in Tamil films, besides Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHUSHSUNDAR)