Actor Assault Case: Kerala HC Restrains Police From Arresting Dileep Till January 18

In the latest development in connection with the case against Malayalam actor Dileep for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the '2017 actress sexual assault case', the Director-General of Prosecution TA Shaji has given an undertaking to the Kerala High Court, on Friday, that the actor will not be arrested till the next hearing date, i.e. January 18, Tuesday in the case registered by the Kerala Police. The Malayalam actor has been booked for allegedly conspiring to kill police officers investigating the sensational 2017 sexual assault case.

Kerala High Court restrains police from arresting actor Dileep till Tuesday (January 18) for allegedly threatening officials probing 'actress assault case'



Since the undertaking was given by the DGP, Justice Gopinath P did not pass any orders in the matter. It was verbally remarked that the actor should therefore not be apprehended before the next posting date, which was decided to be on Tuesday. According to Live Law, Senior advocate B Raman Pillai appeared for the actor and indicated that the raid conducted by the police at his residence on Thursday at midnight may have been excessive.

However, the High Court noted that this was conducted in the strength of a warrant that was issued by the Magistrate Court. The Senior counsel did not dispute the same but highlighted that the manner of the raid was questionable. The actor has applied for the anticipatory bail plea. He is currently facing trial as the alleged mastermind of the abduction and the sexual assault of a female actor in a moving car in the year 2017.

Dileep booked for allegedly ‘planning to kill’ investigating officers

Meanwhile, the Kerala Crime Branch on Sunday registered another case against accused actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring an attack on the investigating officers. This comes after director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations through media about Dileep in connection with the actress' sexual assault case. Dileep was booked after Balachandra Kumar shared a purported audio clip of the actor conspiring to “annihilate the investigating officer and his team members”.

Malayalam female actor abduction and assault case

A popular female actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. Reports claim that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail.

