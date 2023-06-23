Actor Baburaj Reacts To Rumours Of Illness With Hilarious Instagram Reel

News of actor Baburaj's ailing health had recently been doing the rounds of the internet. These unfounded claims left his fans worried about the actor's well being. And now Baburaj himself has clarified about the situation.

3 things you need to know

Baburaj largely features in Malayalam cinema, though he has also starred in a few Tamil, Telugu and Hindi projects.

Some notable titles he has been a part of include Salt N' Pepper, Black Coffee and Joji.

Recently, news broke of Baburaj being critically ill and hospital bound, to which the actor has now responded.

Baburaj has hilarious response to news of illness



Reacting to claims of himself being gravely ill, Baburaj has made a statement, not only squashing the claims but also displaying proof of his good health. The actor shared a video of him running on the treadmill. The video also featured a cutout of a news article stating the incorrect news of his ill health.



While the video of him running on the treadmill was proof enough of his good health, the highlight of the post was Baburaj's tongue-in-cheek caption. His caption clarified how he was not in the cardio ward at the hospital but was instead busy doing cardio. The post read, "Doing cardio….. not in ‘cardio’ ward", followed by a few smiling emojis.

Baburaj has always been passionate about his fitness



A quick scroll through Baburaj's Instagram will reveal the actor's commitment to good health. The actor, who is currently 57 years old, actively shares videos of himself training at the gym. His choice of workouts range from traditional cardio to heavy weightlifting. His sturdy build is a testament to the time spent at the gym by the actor.