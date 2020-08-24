Actor Bhau Kadam Celebrates 20 Years Of Married Life With Mamata Kadam; See Pic

On August 20, 2020 Marathi actor, Bhau Kadam took to Instagram to mark 20 years of his marriage with Mamta Kadam. Bhau's Instagram post featured the couple in traditional Indian attire. While Bhau Kadam’s wife wore a traditional Indian saree with green bangles, Bhau wore a kurta. The two seemed to have performed rituals on the special occasion.

Bhau captioned the Instagram post as, “Happy anniversary @mamata_kadam_ 20 Aug 2000-20 Aug 2020 â¤ï¸” (sic). Several fans showered their love on Bhau Kadam's with likes and comments. While some shared anniversary greetings in the comments section, some showered their love on the couple. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Bhalchandra Kadam a.k.a Bhau Kadam has featured in several Marathi films and television shows. Further, the actor has also been a part of Marathi theatre. Bhau is extremely famous for his skits in the comedy show Fu Bai Fu. He is also known for his role in the Marathi comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya which features on Zee Marathi. The show follows a recurring theme in the sketch comedy. Bhau Kadam has also featured in several Marathi award shows. The actor often performs skits during award functions.

Bhau is known for his role in films like Miss Match, Pune Via Bihar, Narbachi Wadi, Kokanastha, Chaandi, Mast Challay Aamcha, Timepass 2, Timepass, Sanngto Aika, and Balkadu. Some of his other films include Vaajlaach Paahije - Game Ki Shinema, Jaundya Na Balasaheb, Wedding Cha Shinema, Time Bara Vait, Fakta Ladh Mhana and several others. Bhau Kadam also made an appearance in the 2012 Bollywood film, Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Ferrari Ki Sawaari was a sports drama film that starred actors Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani in the lead roles. This film also starred actor Ritvik Sahore who played the role of Sharman Joshi’s son. The film was produced by the ace Bollywood director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. On the other hand, the film was directed by the Munna Bhai MBBS director, Rajesh Mapuskar.

