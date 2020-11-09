Actor Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For COVID-19; 'Acharya' Put On Hold Again

Actor Chiranjeevi was scheduled to resume the shoot for his upcoming magnum opus Acharya. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the crew members and actors associated with the film project are now required to get multiple tests done in order to follow the safety protocol. Similarly, Chiranjeevi also got done a COVID-19 test before heading to the shoot, which unfortunately has turned out to be positive. The actor took to Twitter and announced about his diagnosis. Check it out below:

Also read: Venkatesh Daggubati & Rana Daggubati To Share Screen Space In Suresh Babu's Next

Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protcol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met in the last 5 days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan Recommences Shoot For Debutant Director Brinda's 'Hey Sinamika': Reports

The South superstar took to his Twitter and announced that he got tested for COVID-19 before resuming the shoots of Acharya as a protocol. However, the test results came back to be positive. The actor is currently asymptomatic and under home quarantine. Typically, asymptomatic cases are asked to be under home quarantine for at least 14 days before they're tested again hoping for a negative result. Besides this, Chiranjeevi in his tweet requested all those who came in contact with him in the last five days, to take COVID-19 tests themselves. He concluded his note by writing that he will update fans about his recovery soon.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta Gears Up For B'wood Comeback After Losing 15kg; Speaks About Her 'IT Job'

After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did not turn out to be a pan-India blockbuster it was supposed to be, Chiranjeevi came back with another big project with the upcoming Acharya. However, the team had to stop the production of the film due to the COVID-19 protocol. However, with the lead actor's COVID-19 diagnosis, it is inevitable that the film will get pushed furthermore. On the other hand, the film had already landed in some trouble when a writer named Rajesh Manduri had stepped forward and alleged that the story of Acharya has been lifted off from his original script. The writer also claimed that the production house recorded his entire narration but did not show any interest in making the film.

Also read: NCB Arrests Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife, Seizes Drugs From Juhu Residence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.