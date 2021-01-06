Actor Chitra's Suicide Case Transferred To Central Crime Branch After Hemnath's Arrest

The investigation of the alleged suicide of VJ-actor Chitra has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch. The development came three weeks after her husband Hemnath was arrested. Chitra was found death in her hotel room on December 9.

Chitra suicide case

Police informed that Chitra was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hotel room in suburban Nazarethpet of Chennai. That time police had shared that her husband Hemanth was being questioned.

Chrita had arrived at the hotel after a film shoot. 32-year-old Hemnath, who was staying with her in the hotel room, told the police that the deceased had asked him to to wait outside the hotel room and that she would be back after taking bath. However, when she did not answer calls on the door for some time, he informed the police.

"He says he knocked on the door since she did not come out for long. He says, he then informed the hotel personnel and police was informed at 3.30 am. He is being questioned. A probe is on," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Her autopsy was conducted at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital.

On December 15, the police accused Hemnath of ‘abetting’ Chitra's suicide and produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The Revenue Divisonal Officer had also done an enquiry of the case.

The police stated that Chitra took the step in the early hours of December 9, after an argument with her husband.

Chitra had become popular after playing the role of Mullai in the TV serial Pandian Stores.

(With inputs from PTI)

