Actor Chiyaan Vikram Hospitalised In Chennai; Fans Wish For His Speedy Recovery

Popular actor Chiyaan Vikram, who is gearing up for his role in 'Ponniyin Selvan' recently had a health scare and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai.

Popular actor Chiyaan Vikram, who is gearing up for his role in Ponniyin Selvan recently had a health scare and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed that the actor was admitted as he was suffering from a high fever.

Several fans and followers of the actor have begun flooding social media with their best wishes and prayers of the actor.

Kadaram Kondan star Chiyaan Vikram was recently rushed to a hospital in Chennai after he got a high fever. Ramesh Bala has now reported that the actor's fever has reduced as he wished him a speedy recovery. There are several rumours that Vikram has been admitted owing to a heart attack, but those reports have now been refuted with this latest update. A large number of fans gathered virtually via social media to pray for the actor's recovery.

Fans wish for Chiyaan Vikram's speedy recovery

A number of fans and followers too to Twitter and tagged the actor as they assured him they were praying for his recovery. They wrote, "Get well soon #ChiyaanVikram sir... All our prayers are with you." Netizens also assured fellow fans of the actor that Vikram would be back 'stronger than ever'.

